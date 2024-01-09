Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $299.54 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

