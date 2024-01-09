Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lessened by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.0% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 690,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,669,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.3% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore increased their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.51.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.19. 3,769,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

