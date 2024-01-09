Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Shopify has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

