Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 89 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

