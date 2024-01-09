Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

