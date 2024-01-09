Simmons Bank Has $5.65 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

