Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Increased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

