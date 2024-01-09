Sleepless AI (AI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.32 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $154.32 million and $166.25 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.35917355 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $181,139,350.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

