Smith Salley & Associates Buys 3,760 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.89. 991,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,306. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.60 and its 200-day moving average is $204.53.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.