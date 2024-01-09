Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.06% of Markel Group worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $1,410.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,398.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,436.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

View Our Latest Report on MKL

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.