Smith Salley & Associates Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Linde were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $406.49. 329,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.67 and a 200-day moving average of $388.16.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

