Smith Salley & Associates Has $7.82 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TE Connectivity by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.68. 511,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.74.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

