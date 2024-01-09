Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

BN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 545,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,621. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

