Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.29. 481,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

