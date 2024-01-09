Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 1,077,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,065. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

