Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.67. 258,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,975. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $396.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

