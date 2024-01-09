Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $116.62 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 542,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,264. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

