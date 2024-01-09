Smith Salley & Associates Sells 12,547 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Mills were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

GIS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,183. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

