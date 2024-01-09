Smith Salley & Associates Sells 81,906 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,906 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 1.17% of American National Bankshares worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $510.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

