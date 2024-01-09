Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

