Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Acquires £144.76 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.78) per share, with a total value of £144.76 ($184.53).

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 11 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.57) per share, with a total value of £143 ($182.28).

Shares of SCT traded down GBX 43.94 ($0.56) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,296.06 ($16.52). 132,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,088. Softcat plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,549 ($19.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,392.86, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a GBX 29.60 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,464.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.63) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

