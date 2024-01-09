SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.76. SOS shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 27,713 shares changing hands.

SOS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOS. State Street Corp grew its stake in SOS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 344,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SOS in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

