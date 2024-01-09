SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Increased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after buying an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

