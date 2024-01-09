SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,568,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 3,332,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

