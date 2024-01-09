Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Down 6.3%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 2,613,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,927,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 454,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

