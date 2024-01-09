Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

