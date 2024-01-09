Steph & Co. Acquires 294 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

