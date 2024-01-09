Steph & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PINS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,485 shares of company stock worth $4,107,802. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.