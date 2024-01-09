Steph & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,485 shares of company stock worth $4,107,802. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

