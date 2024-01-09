Steph & Co. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 132.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

