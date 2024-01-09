Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on V2X in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

V2X stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. V2X has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V2X will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in V2X by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in V2X by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X by 6.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in V2X by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

