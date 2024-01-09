Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,954 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 366% compared to the average volume of 1,062 call options.

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

