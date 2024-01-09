StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

ACRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

