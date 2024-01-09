StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $13,395,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

