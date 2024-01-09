StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
