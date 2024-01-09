StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
