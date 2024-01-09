StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

About Professional Diversity Network

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.