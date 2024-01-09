StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

