StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Compugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compugen

Compugen Stock Up 6.9 %

Compugen stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 49.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.