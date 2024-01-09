StockNews.com Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

