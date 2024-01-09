StockNews.com Upgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. TheStreet raised Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,694. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

