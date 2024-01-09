StockNews.com Upgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $40.23 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 202,359.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,704 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Miller Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after buying an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Miller Industries by 654.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

