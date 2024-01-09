StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 5.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 2,069,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,652,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in StoneCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 397,101 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in StoneCo by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

