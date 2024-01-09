StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.72 and last traded at $66.90. 46,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 145,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

StoneX Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $336,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,946.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $591,446.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,460 shares in the company, valued at $17,230,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,553 shares of company stock worth $1,269,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in StoneX Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.