Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $433.67. The stock had a trading volume of 586,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,243. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

