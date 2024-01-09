Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709,191. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $268.97 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.25 and its 200 day moving average is $376.16.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

