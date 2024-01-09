Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

