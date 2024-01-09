Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2,813.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

