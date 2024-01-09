Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

