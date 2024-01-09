Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.29

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.285 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.24.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69.
About Suncorp Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.