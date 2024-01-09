Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an inline rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,720 shares of company stock worth $122,896 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

