Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

