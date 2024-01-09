Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 52,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 93.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,949,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 545,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $980,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 980,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.